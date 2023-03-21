Teen shot in Selma dies in hospital, police say. Another was also hit by gunfire

One of two teens shot last week in Selma died Monday, police said.

Gunshots were reported to police about 4 p.m. Friday on Locust Street near Peach Street, where officers found one victim in an alley, police said.

A second victim was found a short distance away on Grove Street also with a gunshot wound, police said.

One of the teenagers died Monday at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where they both were taken on Friday.

Police said they continue to look for help from the Fresno County community to find any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-896-2525 and ask for Detective Sgt. Cassy Fain or Detective Matt Hughes.