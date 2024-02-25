Teen shot at SEPTA station, after reported confrontation involving other people: officials

NICETOWN - Another shooting of a teen at a SEPTA station happened Saturday night after a reported confrontation, this time in Nicetown.

The 17-year-old victim was at the station on the 4200 block of North Broad Street Saturday night, around 9 p.m., when some sort of a disturbance broke out, officials said.

An adult male fired shots, and officials think it’s possible the man was being attacked by a group.

The 17-year-old was hit in the back. Investigators are working to determine whether the teen was an innocent bystander.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. There was no word on his condition.

Police say the shooter is in custody and they are searching for other individuals they believe were involved in the possible assault.

No other details were released.

