Teen shot ‘several times’ in chest at Charlotte home, police say; suspect in custody

A 16-year-old is in critical yet stable condition after being shot “several times” in the chest at a north Charlotte home Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Edsdale Place, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Tuesday. The teenager suffered life-threatening injuries, police.

Tytremerce Caldwell, 22, was at the home when police arrived. Officers arrested him for his suspected involvement in the shooting, police said. The home is listed as an address for Caldwell, according to an Observer search of public records.

Caldwell is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to arrest records.

Police did not specify the motive for the shooting, or how Caldwell and the teenager knew each other.