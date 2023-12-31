Teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a teen was shot in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 1:50 p.m., it was dispatched to the 1500 block of 19th Street in Southeast for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a teenage boy who had been shot.

He was conscious and breathing.

