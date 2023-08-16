Teen shot in southwest Atlanta, police detain possible suspect

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

Tuesday night, Atlanta Police said at 7:19 p.m., officers were called to a person shot near Welch St. SW & Stephens St. SW.

APD said they located a 17-year-old male victim who had been shot near 799 Welch St. SW.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers say they detained a possible suspect near the scene.

Police said the victim was shot near Welch St. SW & Stephens St. SW and then ran to 799 Welch St. SW.

The investigation is ongoing.

