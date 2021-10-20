Teen shot by St. Petersburg police after he pointed gun at officer, Pinellas sheriff says

A police officer shot a 17-year-old boy in St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

It happened on 13th Avenue South, just west of 25th Street, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

Gualtieri said the officer saw someone who fit the description of a suspect accused of pulling out a gun during a dispute with a woman.

When the officer caught up to the teen, whose name has not yet been released, he saw a gun in the teen’s waistband and ordered him to drop it, and the teen instead pulled out the gun and pointed it at the officer in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, according to Gualtieri.

The teen was shot once in the abdomen, Gualtieri said, and he was taken to an area hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force. The task force was announced by Gualtieri on July 21, 2020, about a month after a similar move was announced by Hillsborough County law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.