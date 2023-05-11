Teen who shot student at Noblesville school in 2018 facing new charges

May 11—ANDERSON — The teenager arrested and convicted of the 2018 shooting at the Noblesville middle school is facing new charges.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the now-18-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Madison County Juvenile Court on May 23 for a hearing.

Cummings said he could face sexual assault charges.

He was just 13 years old when he walked into Noblesville West Middle School armed with two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

He wounded teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler in the May 2018 attack.

At the time he was sentenced to serve a sentence until he turned 18, but the most recent charges could result in a delay of his release.

The probable cause affidavit filed by the Indiana State Police states on March 20 the youth was meeting with a case manager in the Echo Block that houses 24 students.

According to the affidavit, the man charged in the Noblesville shooting punched the case manager twice in the breast.

Case manager Jordan Cody said he interviewed the woman who said "it was horseplay and no big deal."

Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix ordered the man to remain in the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center after finding he had assaulted a female counselor at a state facility.

The judge ordered the teen to undergo a psychological evaluation. After that, he will set a new hearing to reconsider whether the teen should be released from detention.

"You are still being treated in the juvenile world," Felix told the man, according to WRTV. "I will continue to interact with this case... The ultimate goal is securing your rehabilitation and the public's safety."

