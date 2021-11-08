Teen shot Sunday morning in Hill District

Nov. 7—A 14-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in the Hill District, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said they responded at 11:30 a.m. to calls on the 2000 block of Webster Avenue that a teenager sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim ran into a family member's house after he was shot. Police applied a tourniquet before medics arrived. The teen was transported to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

