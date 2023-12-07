Search continues for smoke shop clerk accused of shooting at teen

TechCrunch

While working at Coursera and later Google over the past decade, there were many times when Jiquan Ngiam would see an engineering function that could be automated to support non-developers. Ngiam got together with five friends earlier this year, including Vijay Vasudevan, who had worked with him at Google, to look at the models artificial intelligence came up with for the cloud, for example, to do reasoning, planning and coding.