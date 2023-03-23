Teen shot Wednesday evening in Rock Hill, police say

A Rock Hill teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting around 5 p.m. on the 300 block of Rich Street.

At the scene, responding officers found a 19-year-old male victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his lower back.

The victim was taken by emergency services to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to step forward.

