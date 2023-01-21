Teen shot while driving in Tacoma on Sunday has died, police say. No arrests made

A 16-year-old who was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday while driving through Tacoma’s West End has died in the hospital, according to the Police Department.

No arrests have been made, according to officer Shelbie Boyd, a department spokesperson.

The teenager was driving a white BMW 325 north on North Pearl Street near North 43rd Street when another vehicle came alongside his car and shot him, according to a Tacoma Police Department news release. The teen’s BMW left the road and drove through multiple homes’ yards before coming to a stop against the front steps of a house on the other side of the street.

A BMW sedan rests against a home on North Pearl Street on the night of Sunday, Jan. 15, after its 16-year-old driver was shot. The car careened through the yards of three homes before crashing into this house.

The owner of the house where the car stopped called 911 at about 5:15 p.m. and reported the driver might have been shot, according to a news release. The injured teen, who hasn’t been identified, died in the hospital on Friday.

The boy is the second local teen to die in a shooting during the past two weeks. On Jan. 12, a 14-year-old boy was killed in Eastside Tacoma. A 13-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting hours later, prompting statements from Police Chief Avery Moore and Mayor Victoria Woodards.

The Police Department asked people with information about Sunday’s shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.