Teen shot while driving in Tacoma on Sunday has died, police say. No arrests made
A 16-year-old who was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday while driving through Tacoma’s West End has died in the hospital, according to the Police Department.
No arrests have been made, according to officer Shelbie Boyd, a department spokesperson.
The teenager was driving a white BMW 325 north on North Pearl Street near North 43rd Street when another vehicle came alongside his car and shot him, according to a Tacoma Police Department news release. The teen’s BMW left the road and drove through multiple homes’ yards before coming to a stop against the front steps of a house on the other side of the street.
The owner of the house where the car stopped called 911 at about 5:15 p.m. and reported the driver might have been shot, according to a news release. The injured teen, who hasn’t been identified, died in the hospital on Friday.
The boy is the second local teen to die in a shooting during the past two weeks. On Jan. 12, a 14-year-old boy was killed in Eastside Tacoma. A 13-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting hours later, prompting statements from Police Chief Avery Moore and Mayor Victoria Woodards.
The Police Department asked people with information about Sunday’s shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.