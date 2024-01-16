Teen shot while sitting on park bench in Volusia County, deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of teen at a Deltona Park.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies said around 3:20 this afternoon, a 17-year-old sitting on a bench at Dwight Hawkins Park and was gunshot in his leg.

A responding deputy immediately applied a tourniquet and provided first aid until Deltona Fire Rescue arrived on scene, according to a News Release.

Read: Marion County deputies continue search for suspect in salon owner’s death

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives have not released any motive or suspect information.

Read: Monday night: Scattered rain and humid temperatures

This is an ongoing investigation to the circumstances of the shooting incident.

Read: ‘Stolen driveway’ homeowner donates GoFundMe earnings to charity





Read:





Read:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.