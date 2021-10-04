Teen shot while sitting on Brooklyn stoop has died: NYPD

A19-year-old man shot in the head while sitting on a Brooklyn stoop with friends has died, police said Monday.

The shooting in Crown Heights happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place near Ralph Ave. Two men opened fire using parked cars as cover, striking Jabateh Miles, police said.

Miles, who lived just up the block, was hit twice, once in the head and once in the buttocks, police said.

Medics rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center. He was later transferred to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died on Friday.

There have been no arrests.

On Friday evening, friends of the victim set up a makeshift memorial.

“He was just a young kid, ambitious,” said a man who identified only as Prince, 28. “I knew him all of my life. We just finished moving his mama out of here. And you know, around here, that’s our mission — to move our mothers out of here.”

