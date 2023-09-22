Teen shot while sitting in car in Naranja neighborhood, Miami-Dade police say

A teen was shot and wounded while sitting in a car parked in a Naranja neighborhood Thursday night, Miami-Dade police said.

The shooting happened at Southwest 126th Court in the Verde Garden subdivision.

Miami-Dade Detective Luis Sierra said the fire-rescue paramedics flew the teen to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Sierra said police got to the shooting scene around 9:40 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots fired.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.