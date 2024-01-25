Teen shot at while unloading groceries from his car in Marshall-Shadeland; 2 suspects in custody

A teenager was shot at multiple times while unloading groceries from his car in Marshall-Shadeland on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Woodland Avenue just after 5:45 p.m. for a 13-round ShotSpotter notification.

Once on scene, police met with the victim. He said he had just pulled up to his home and was about to start unloading groceries from his car when two suspects approached him and started shooting.

Police located both suspects a short time later.

An adjacent home and a nearby vehicle were struck by bullets. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The suspects were taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Police have not released their identities, but said charges are pending.

