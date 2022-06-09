Teen shot, wounded in Harrison Twp.

Jun. 9—A teen was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened near and inside a Harrison Twp. apartment building.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the 1900 block of Republic Drive on a report of a boy shot, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The gunshot victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital before deputies arrived.

Deputies used yellow crime scene tape to block off the area around an apartment complex.

"Evidence of a shooting was located near and inside of 1936 Republic," the release stated.

Nearly four hours later, detectives remained at the scene gathering evidence, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy's condition was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 937-225-4357 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers, 937-222-STOP (7867).