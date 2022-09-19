Teen slain in Valdosta shooting

Sep. 19—VALDOSTA — Police were searching Monday for the gunman in the fatal shooting of a teenager.

At 10:34 a.m. Sunday, officers headed for the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive on an E911 report that someone had been shot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

They found a 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Police rendered first aid until EMTs arrived and took the victim to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died.

An investigation showed the teen had been involved in an altercation with another male; one subject used a handgun to shoot the other, police said.

Detectives have identified a "person of interest" in the case.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

