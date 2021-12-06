Teen son fatally shoots the husband of woman fighting his mom in a bar, Texas cops say

A Texas man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight between his wife and another woman at a bar, San Antonio police told news outlets.

The fight broke out before 2 a.m., Dec. 6, at El Cubilete, a sports bar on the city’s south side, according to an SAPD release.

It’s not clear what led to the fight, but the husband of one of the women tried to stop the scuffle, KSAT reported.

At some point, the other woman called her teenage sons, telling them to come to the bar, the outlet reported.

After they arrived, the fight spilled outside into the parking lot, the police release said. One of the teens pulled out a gun and shot the husband, police said.

Police arrived to find the 37-year-old, who has not been identified, wounded next to the building, according to the release. He was taken to a hospital hospital and pronounced dead.

The teens, ages 16 and 18, ran from the scene and SAPD is looking for them, the release said.

They were last seen driving away in a white or gray Chevy pickup truck, KENS reported.

Their mother was taken into custody, police told the outlet.

