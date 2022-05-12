Teen son of NYPD cop said parents are scared to send him back to school where he was shot

A police officer’s son who was shot outside a Queens high school said his worried parents want him to continue his studies somewhere else.

Maspeth High School junior Ryan Mera, 17, said his mother and father want him to transfer to another school for his senior year even though he said he had no qualms about returning to the place where he was shot.

Ryan was wounded in the left arm on Wednesday afternoon when a gunman on a scooter opened fire along Grand Ave. in Maspeth and shot him in the arm as he stood near the 74th St. school.

“I was waiting for my girlfriend down the block by the Chinese store,” Ryan recalled. “Two people came on scooters. They pulled the gun out, cocked it back and shot.”

The gunman was wearing a ski mask, and took off with another masked man on a scooter, Ryan said. They were caught and arrested a short time later.

In the chaos after the gunfire, Ryan had no idea he took a bullet.

“I thought my friend was shot,” the teen said. “He looked at me and he was like, ‘You got shot.

“I looked at my left arm and I had two holes by my elbow. My friend took off his shirt and wrapped it and we walked into the school. I told them I got shot. I sat down in the chair. One of the gym teachers was holding my arm wrapped in the shirt and applying pressure until the ambulance came.”

Ryan said doctors told him it could have been much worse.

“They said it was a lucky shot because it didn’t hit bone,” Ryan said. “I can move my arm. A month or two to recover, I have a surgeon I have to see in two days.”

Undeterred, he plans to finish out the school year where he is, but that his parents are undecided about next year.

“We’re still deciding,” he said. “I still feel safe going to the school and it’s about finished. I‘m a junior but my parents want to move me to a different school for senior year.”

Ryan is the son of an NYPD officer assigned to the 19th Precinct on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police sources said.

The teen charged with shooting Ryan is also a student at Maspeth High School, law enforcement sources said.