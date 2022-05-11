Teen son of NYPD cop shot outside of Maspeth High School

The 17-year-old son of a Manhattan cop was shot on Wednesday near Maspeth High School in Queens by a hot-headed teen gunman who tried to make a getaway on a scooter, police said.

The wounded boy had been arguing with two other youngsters a few yards from the Grand Ave. school about 1:40 p.m. when one of the teens pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting the cop’s son in the left arm.

The shooter and a pal then jumped onto a scooter and motored off, only to be bagged by police a short time later. Charges against the teens were pending Wednesday.

After being shot, the wounded teen ran to the high school and alerted school safety officers, police sources said.

EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is expected to recover, cops said.

The teen is the son of an NYPD officer assigned to the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side, police sources said.

Both he and the teen who shot him are students at the high school, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

Maspeth High School was placed on a “hard lockdown to ensure all students at Maspeth are safe while the NYPD responds to an off-campus incident,” school authorities said.

“The lockdown has been lifted and the NYPD and school safety are assisting with dismissal,” a city Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer said.