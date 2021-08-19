Teen sought in road rage stabbing investigation; police believe suspect fled the area

Aug. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — Police said a Leelanau County teen may be on the run after authorities charged him with felonious assault in an alleged road rage stabbing.

The 86th District Court officials last week issued an outstanding arrest warrant for 16-year-old Aiden Michael Tatman on a criminal charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony. Authorities charged the teen as an adult, court records show.

Felony complaint documents on file at the district court show Traverse City Police officers and Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies responded on Aug. 8 to the Traverse Heights neighborhood for a reported road rage stabbing. According to court documents the incident began with aggressive driving on nearby Woodmere Avenue.

The felony complaint shows deputies interviewed a man who was stabbed at least twice, who said the encounter began after he turned from Eighth Street onto Woodmere Avenue.

Court records say Tatman stopped short while driving a Volvo, but the stabbed man told authorities he managed to drive around the teenager's vehicle at that time. Court documents show the man told investigators he continued south on Woodmere Avenue while pursued by the teen motorist, until doing a U-turn in an attempt to get away.

The man told investigators the teen cut in front of him on Carver Street, blocked his path and stopped, before exiting his car and approaching the man's vehicle. That's when Tatman allegedly "jabbed at him twice with a knife" through his open window, records show.

Authorities reported the man was struck with the knife in the abdomen, but blocked the second jab with his right hand; records show the man received injuries from both lunges and was treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The man said he rolled up his window, but Tatman continued to jab at and damage the closed window several more times before returning to the Volvo and driving away, records show.

Witnesses from two other vehicles stopped and told investigators they saw Tatman's aggressive driving and alleged assault on the other motorist.

Additionally, Traverse City Police officers soon found the Volvo at Hull Park, where they questioned two more witnesses who were within Tatman's vehicle. Both confirmed details of the incident, and one said Tatman carries a knife, records show.

Tatman has not yet been arrested, police said.

"We believe he's fled the area," said Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell.

The captain said the investigation continues, but he otherwise declined to comment on the case because Tatman remains a juvenile — even if charged as an adult.

Family members for Tatman could not be reached for comment; the court listed his home in Leelanau County's Bingham Township.

Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg could not be reached for comment. Records show Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Tholen signed the felony complaint Aug. 13.

This is the second reported incident of violence involving a knife during a confrontation on local roads in 2021.

Anthony Richard Kucera III, 25, of Interlochen, last week pleaded guilty to a reduced charge after arguing with and stabbing his neighbor at a stop sign during a road rage incident on April 13 in Garfield Township, 13th Circuit Court records show.

The wounded man in that case collapsed on his lawn while on the phone with an emergency dispatcher after being stabbed in his face and abdomen — also through an open driver's side window.

"A lot of people are feeling pent up and the increase in traffic is increasing frustration with drivers and unfortunately, we've had these instances," Bussell said.

Kucera initially faced an assault with intent to murder charge, but pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. He was defended by Traverse City-based attorney Craig Elhart.

"Mr. Kucera knew from the start he'd done something terribly wrong," the lawyer said, adding his client wanted to own up to that mistake and be held accountable.

Judge Thomas Power sentenced Kucera to between 18 months and 10 years in state prison; Kucera remained detained Wednesday at Grand Traverse County Jail in Traverse City, awaiting transfer to state prison, jail records show.