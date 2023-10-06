Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Teen Speeding In Daddy’s Mustang Cusses Out Arizona Deputy

Many people from around the US and even in foreign countries follow Pinal County Sheriff Deputy Frank Sloup thanks to his popular Fridays With Frank video series. Even though Deputy Sloup is affable and cracks a lot of jokes, he also takes traffic enforcement seriously. Sometimes that raises the ire of entitled individuals like this teenager who allegedly was blasting through a construction zone in daddy’s Ford Mustang.

The teenager, whose face is blurred out in the video, immediately whines to his mommy that he’s “being harassed” because Deputy Sloup asks for his driver’s license. Guess they didn’t teach him at home or in school that an officer can ask for your license and you’re obligated by law to produce it. The interaction just goes downhill from there.

After that the kid tries to claim filming him is illegal. Deputy Sloup is such a patient guy and that’s clear as he nonchalantly explains to the teen that he’s in public so he has no reasonable expectation to privacy. Has he never seen anyone with a dashcam or businesses and homes with surveillance cameras?

Entitlement and a lack of vocabulary breadth both come blaring through as the driver starts hurling four-letter insults at Deputy Sloup. Someone needs to teach this kid that a cop who pulls you over could probably find some other violations and write you up for those, a risk you definitely run by acting like an overly aggressive brat.

Thing is Deputy Sloup clocked the kid allegedly going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. In Arizona that’s right on the bubble for criminal speeding. But this know-it-all teenager doesn’t seem to get the risk he’s taking. And he starts calling his daddy for help.

Sure enough, Deputy Sloup starts noticing other violations on the car, like the tinted windshield. This is why you stay courteous with cops even when you believe you did nothing wrong. That’s especially true if one is being aggressive and rude, in your opinion.

The real icing on the cake is the kid’s license is suspended, so he’s committed a criminal violation. Oh and he’s 19, so that starts to change everything. You can see Deputy Sloup start bracing for the coming storm of whining, threats, and all around poor behavior.

But wait, it gets even better: the kid was arrested for DUI before and that’s why his license has been suspended. So he knows better and yet here he is arguing with a cop.

As always, Deputy Sloup keeps his cool even as this alleged speeder throws a hissy fit and acts difficult. Did he never get disciplined as a child? Does he have any real rules to follow now? It really makes us wonder.

