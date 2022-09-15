Teen spots man peeping into her bedroom window before dad shoots at him, Texas cops say

A 17-year-old girl was in her bedroom when she noticed a man peering through her window in Texas, according to local news reports.

The teen immediately went to tell her dad at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14, KENS reported.

That’s when her father went to confront the “Peeping Tom” outside their apartment in northwest San Antonio, according to SBG.

He found a man in front of the teenager’s window, according to an incident summary report from the San Antonio Police Department.

The unidentified man began running away, police say, and the dad chased him toward a parking lot.

As the dad began to catch up, police say the other man made a sudden turn and lunged at him with a knife.

The dad drew a handgun from his holster and fired one round, according to the police report. The other man ran away, and the dad called police.

Responding officers were unable to find the man, blood or the spent shell casing. They do not believe he was shot.

An investigation is ongoing.

