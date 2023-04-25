Teen spots phone recording her in gas station bathroom, Utah cops say. Employee arrested

A gas station employee was arrested after he was accused of recording a 17-year-old while she used the bathroom, Utah officials said.

The teen was using the bathroom at a Maverik store in St. George on April 21 when she spotted a phone recording her, according to a police booking affidavit obtained by KSL.

The teen told St. George Police Department officers she “noticed an iPhone placed under the back of the stall to the right of her as she was using the toilet,” according to KUTV.

Lucas Gorgoglione, 20, was seen on surveillance footage following the teen into the bathroom and eventually leaving but staying nearby appearing “to be stocking toiletries in the men’s bathroom,” police told ABC 4.

The girl grabbed the iPhone, deleted the video and called police from the bathroom stall because she “feared that Gorgoglione was waiting for her to exit,” police said, according to KUTV.

Once officers arrived, the store manager called Gorgoglione’s phone number and confirmed the recording iPhone belonged to him, police told KSL.

McClatchy News reached out to the St. George Police Department on April 25 and is awaiting a response.

Gorgoglione was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of voyeurism with concealed electronic equipment, according to ABC 4.

St. George is about 300 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

