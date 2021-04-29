Teen stabbed in back while trying to rob people: Police

A teenager is recovering after police say he was stabbed multiple times while trying to rob people at a South Philadelphia playground.

Video Transcript

- A teenager is recovering after police say he was stabbed while trying to rob people in south Philadelphia. This happened on a playground at 25th Street and Snyder Avenue just after 7:00 last night. Officers took the 18-year-old to the hospital. He's in stable condition. No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Recommended Stories

  • Rwandan woman in court for genocide after deported from US

    A Rwandan woman accused of brutal crimes during the 1994 genocide in her home country appeared in a Kigali court Wednesday after being deported from the United States earlier this month.

  • Philly police announce arrest in deadly Philadelphia Mills mall shooting

    Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall last month.

  • Teen connected to 4 Philly murders, including shooting near prison

    Philadelphia police have connected a teenager to four recent murders, including one outside of a prison last month.

  • Man who shot Texas DPS agent did not know he was firing at officer, authorities say

    The man who shot Special Agent William Wallace has not been charged, and DPS declined to release his name.

  • Police respond to controversy over NC officer’s hand gesture in photo

    Police in Graham North Carolina say an officer’s hand gesture in a photo during a Black Lives Matter protest is not a symbol of white power.

  • Shooting in Columbia leaves one man in the hospital, police say

    Two people have been detained for questioning about the shooting, the Columbia Police Department said.

  • ‘Dumbest idea ever.’ Some Kentucky drivers not fond of new roundabout in Morehead.

    An effort to improve traffic flow near the Bath and Rowan County line hasn’t gone as planned yet, as a new “mini-roundabout” has some drivers struggling more than they did before.

  • 3 white men charged with hate crimes in death of Ahmaud Arbery

    Three white men have been charged with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed last year in Georgia, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The big picture: Arbery's death is one of several that drove nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer, including demonstrations over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The criminal case "is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department," AP notes. Details: Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping. "Travis and Gregory McMichael were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing—and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence," the Justice Department said. Catch up quick: "All three defendants have also been charged in a separate state proceeding with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony," the DOj noted. A trial date in that case has not been scheduled. The McMichaels on Feb. 23, 2020, armed themselves and pursued Arbery, who was out for his daily jog, after telling police officers they suspected he committed a burglary, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.Go deeper: Ahmaud Arbery's mother files civil lawsuit against men charged in son's deathEditor's note: This story has been updated with additional details. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wary Supreme Court weighs student's Snapchat profanity case

    A wary Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed whether public schools can discipline students for things they say off campus, worrying about overly restricting speech on the one hand and leaving educators powerless to deal with bullying on the other. The justices, hearing arguments in the case of a 14-year-old high school freshman's Snapchat F-bombs, struggled to fit the need to protect students' political and religious expression with the ability of schools to get at disruptive, even potentially dangerous, speech that occurs outside the school setting. In one of many examples members of the court offered, Justice Elena Kagan described boys who keep a sexually charged online ranking of girls based on their looks.

  • Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

    A 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing from police had his back turned and appeared to be holding a gun when an officer fatally shot him last month, according to a video released Wednesday in what has become an all too familiar occurrence for the city's embattled police department. Nearly two weeks after releasing video of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, the city's independent police review board released footage and other investigation materials pertaining to the March 31 killing of Anthony Alvarez. Unlike in the Toledo case, the board recommended that the officer who shot Alvarez be stripped of his police powers until its investigation is finished — a rare move this early in one of its investigations.

  • Redland tenant ran giant illegal dump, cops say, then tried to extort landlord for $100K

    After neighbors called about a steady stream of trash piling up on a five-acre property in rural Redland, the land owner contacted his tenant seeking an explanation.

  • President Joe Biden addresses Congress after 1st 100 days in office

    “Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation America is on the move again,” said Biden.

  • US vows again to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes, cigars

    U.S. health regulators pledged again Thursday to try to ban menthol cigarettes, this time under pressure from African American groups to remove the mint flavor popular among Black smokers. The Food and Drug Administration has attempted several times to get rid of menthol but faced pushback from Big Tobacco, members of Congress and competing political interests in both the Obama and Trump administrations. Any menthol ban will take years to implement and will likely face legal challenges from tobacco companies.

  • 5 people were shot at a gathering in a Miami-area home, police say. Here’s what we know

    Five people were shot during a gathering at a Miami-area home late Wednesday, police said.

  • Antioch resident shot, killed during 'landlord-tenant dispute'

    Antioch police said a man was shot to death on his front lawn in an apparent landlord dispute on Wednesday morning.

  • Man accused of trying to kill 9-year-old linked to mysterious Delphi murders, cops say

    The 2017 Delphi murders have garnered national attention and the case has gone unsolved.

  • Vietnamese-Owned Restaurant in California Vandalized, Left With Racist Note

    A Vietnamese family-owned restaurant in Sunnyvale, Calif. was recently vandalized and left with a disturbing message spewing anti-Asian hate. Charlie Tran, co-owner of Le Bon, found the establishment vandalized and its front window destroyed on Sunday afternoon, KTVU reported. Le Bon co-owner and executive chef Jeffrey Nguyen was also shocked that such an incident could happen to them in their community.

  • CEO fired after confrontation with teen who wore dress to prom

    Sam Johnson, then CEO of telehealth company VisuWell, called 18-year-old Dalton Stevens "idiot" for wearing a dress to prom.

  • CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech

    Biden was described as caring, inspiring, and bold by those who CBS News polled after the president's speech to a joint session of Congress.

  • Federal threat alert before Biden's speech to Congress backed by Chicago terror research

    A new federal threat assessment is raising security concerns on the eve of President Joe Biden's first speech to a Joint Session of Congress.