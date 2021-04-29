Teen stabbed in back while trying to rob people: Police

Axios

Three white men have been charged with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed last year in Georgia, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The big picture: Arbery's death is one of several that drove nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer, including demonstrations over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The criminal case "is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department," AP notes. Details: Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping. "Travis and Gregory McMichael were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing—and in Travis's case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence," the Justice Department said. Catch up quick: "All three defendants have also been charged in a separate state proceeding with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony," the DOj noted. A trial date in that case has not been scheduled. The McMichaels on Feb. 23, 2020, armed themselves and pursued Arbery, who was out for his daily jog, after telling police officers they suspected he committed a burglary, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.Go deeper: Ahmaud Arbery's mother files civil lawsuit against men charged in son's deathEditor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.