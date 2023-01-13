Teen stabbed in broad daylight outside Bronx middle school

A teenage boy was stabbed outside a Bronx middle school on Friday afternoon, cops said.

The attacker stabbed the 14-year-old boy once in the back with an unknown sharp object at about 2:30 p.m. outside Middle School 301 on Cauldwell Ave. near E. 163rd St. in Morrisania, police said.

The violence erupted on a walkway adjacent to the Paul L. Dunbar School, said cops. The school is attended by sixth- through eighth-grade students.

“They were fighting outside by the field, and he just stabbed him,” said one student who watched the scene unfold. “It’s an old beef from the summer. They’re always going at it.”

Medics rushed the boy to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, a police source said.

The eyewitness student said the teen was an eighth grader at MS 301.

The assailant, sporting a black coat, blue pants and gray sneakers took off and ran west on E. 163rd St., cops said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.