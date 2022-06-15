Teen stabbed on Brooklyn subway platform by stranger accusing him of staring: ‘What are you looking at?’

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times on a Brooklyn subway platform by a stranger who accused him of staring, police said Wednesday.

The teen, who is recovering, was waiting for an A train at the Broadway Junction station when he was confronted by two men about 10:20 p.m. Monday, cops said.

“What are you looking at?” one of the men asked, according to police. One of the assailants then whipped out a knife and stabbed the boy in the neck, face and back.

Medics took the victim to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

His attackers split up and got away on separate A and C trains.

The subway attack comes a week after a 24-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two teens in an Upper West Side McDonald’s after getting into a similar senseless staredown.

Jovani Bowen was inside the W. 71st St. McDonald’s near Broadway on June 7 when two boys, ages 14 and 16, accused him of staring at them, police said.

“Why you looking at me?” one of the teens demanded, sparking an argument with Bowen, a stranger to the teens, an NYPD spokesman said.

As the three came to blows, Bowen, 24, allegedly pulled a knife and lunged at the teens, cutting one boy above the right eye and stabbing him in the back. He then turned his weapon on the other victim, slashing that teen in the hand, cops said.

Both teens were treated at a local hospital and are expected to survive.

On Wednesday, the NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects from Monday’s attack and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.