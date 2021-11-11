Teen stabbed in downtown Fresno after getting into fight with homeless man, police say

A teenager was stabbed by a homeless man Wednesday night in downtown Fresno, according to police.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Fulton and Merced streets.

Fresno Police said the 16-year-old got into a verbal disturbance with a person who police described as homeless, then the two started fist fighting before the teen was struck in his lower right leg by a knife, police said.

It was unclear what the two were fighting about.

Police said a friend of the teen eventually intervened and hit the suspect, causing what officers described as “superficial injuries” to the homeless man’s head.

Both the victim and the suspect were taken to Community Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, was arrested and charged with assault. He’ll be booked into Fresno County Jail once he’s released from the hospital, Lt. Skye Leibee said.

Detectives are on scene investigating the stabbing.