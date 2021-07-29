Teen stabbed in drug deal at Royal Oak center, police say

Jul. 29—Royal Oak police are investigating a stabbing this week during a reported drug transaction involving two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old who was wounded.

The victim called 911 at about 2 p.m. Tuesday to report the incident outside the city's senior community center at 3500 Marais, the Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrived within minutes and found the Warren teen, who told them he and a friend had met with two males in the parking lot for a drug transaction, according to the release.

"As they were discussing the money, an argument ensued, and the suspects

attempted to rob the victims," police said.

Both suspects were armed with knives, according to police. One allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old in his side before fleeing, authorities reported.

The victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His friend, also a 17-year-old from Warren, was not injured, police said.

Officers with the help of a canine unit and Clawson police failed to find the two suspects, who were identifed as 15-year-old Royal Oak residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (248) 246-3456.