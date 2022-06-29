Teen stabbed during home invasion in far East El Paso neighborhood

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in a confrontation with three masked persons during a home invasion Sunday night in far East El Paso, El Paso police said.

The teenager was assaulted by the burglars who entered a house about 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Oxcart Run Street, police officials said Tuesday.

The burglars fled on foot and the wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said. It was not disclosed if anything was stolen.

The home invasion occurred next to Jane A. Hambric School and Chester Jordan Park, in the same neighborhood where a man was killed last week.

Last Thursday morning, Raul Gerardo Zamora, 28, was found dead from undisclosed injuries in front of his home in the 11000 block of Cannon Hill Drive, police said.

Both Zamora's death and the home invasion are under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. Police officials have not said if the incidents, located a few blocks apart, are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information may call the police non-emergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

