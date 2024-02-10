Teen stabbed at Fresno shopping center, police say. It happened in broad daylight

A person in his late teens was stabbed Friday afternoon at a Fresno shopping center.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

An officer assigned to the Home Depot located on West Shaw and Feland avenues in northwest Fresno said they saw a person injured in the parking lot.

Police said the late-aged teen was walking with another person when they were confronted and got into a fight.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim once in the upper body.

The late-aged teen was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Officers are investigating the crime but believe all knew each other from a prior disturbance, Trueba Vega said.

The suspect fled in a westbound direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.