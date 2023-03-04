Teen stabbed at Mexico school

Mar. 4—MEXICO — Police and medics were called Friday afternoon to Mountain Valley Middle School where a 13-year-old student was reported to have been stabbed in the shoulder.

Early reports were that the teen had been stabbed by another student in the gymnasium. The two teens had reportedly been separated by the time emergency crews arrived.

Med-Care Ambulance and Mexico police were at the scene about 5 p.m.

The stab wound was described as superficial. School officials later announced that the incident had occurred during a wrestling meet at the school.

"There was an incident tonight at the wrestling meet held at MVMS," school Principal Cheryl Gurney wrote on the school website. "The local police responded quickly and controlled the situation. They made sure the building was safe and there was not further risk. The wrestling meet is now proceeding as scheduled."