Teen stabbed multiple times during fight at Dalton park, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested after police said he stabbed another teenager at least six times Monday night in Dalton.

Dalton police said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night near a park on 4th Avenue. Investigators said the victim was at the park with some friends when Blaine Bishop approached the group and tried to start a fight.

Police believe Bishop and the victim, who wasn’t identified, had previous arguments. During the fight, police said Bishop stabbed the victim six times and then left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police were able to determine the tag number on Bishop’s vehicle and tracked him to his home on May Street. Bishop was arrested early Tuesday morning. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Police recovered a knife from the scene that is believed to be the weapon used in the stabbing.