Teen stabbed multiple times in Saugus

Saugus Police are investigating after a 16-year-old teen was stabbed multiple times on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a salon business in Saugus Center reporting that someone came into their business because of a nearby stabbing.

Police found a male teen suffering from multiple stab wounds. A witness tells Boston 25 News she applied pressure to the victim’s wounds as first responders arrived.

The teen was transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed in the area of Raddin Terrace, which is about a mile down the street.

The stabbing is under investigation by Saugus Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Saugus Police do not believe this was a random incident.

Saugus Police say teen rushed to hospital w/ serious injuries after stabbing on Raddin Terrace. Witnesses say victim was driven about one mile from scene after stabbing #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/l58dKdnwao — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) March 24, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW