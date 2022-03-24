Teen stabbed multiple times in Saugus
Saugus Police are investigating after a 16-year-old teen was stabbed multiple times on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a 911 call from a salon business in Saugus Center reporting that someone came into their business because of a nearby stabbing.
Police found a male teen suffering from multiple stab wounds. A witness tells Boston 25 News she applied pressure to the victim’s wounds as first responders arrived.
The teen was transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.
A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed in the area of Raddin Terrace, which is about a mile down the street.
The stabbing is under investigation by Saugus Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
Saugus Police do not believe this was a random incident.
Saugus Police say teen rushed to hospital w/ serious injuries after stabbing on Raddin Terrace. Witnesses say victim was driven about one mile from scene after stabbing #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/l58dKdnwao
— Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) March 24, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
