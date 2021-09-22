Teen stabbed, several others hit by SUV in wild melee outside Bronx high school

One teenager was stabbed and several others were hurt trying to dodge an SUV that came barreling toward them during a clash that erupted outside a Bronx high school at dismissal Tuesday, cops and witnesses said.

The wild scene unfolded at the Harry S. Truman High School on Baychester Ave. in Co-op City, after a group of young men in 2005 BMW SUV pulled up to several teens outside, looking for one particular student.

“It started earlier in the day,” said a 17-year-old senior at the school. “They showed up trying to access the school. When they couldn’t get in, they waited for him.”

One of the teens outside, armed with a knife, stabbed a 17-year-old boy in the back of the head as he sat in the BMW’s passenger seat, police said.

The wounded teen rushed into P.S. 178, the Magnet School of Multimedia Arts & Design, which is part of the same school complex.

“He came running into the school for safety,” said a teacher, who didn’t give her name. “He was stabbed in the neck and we didn’t know what was happening. We went into a hard lockdown.”

The SUV then plowed into the group of teens outside the school, hitting a red Chrysler PT Cruiser head-on, cops and witnesses said. The impact sent the PT Cruiser into a nearby utility pole.

“The BMW crossed over the median trying to run kids down,” the high school senior recounted. “It was shocking. You don’t see stuff like this over here.”

The BMW struck a 15-year-old boy and three teenage girls, ages 14, 15 and 16, cops said. All suffered minor injuries. A 21 year-old-woman also suffered pain to her left knee, while a 63-year-old woman suffered pain to her head and left elbow.

The driver bailed out and ran.

Police have made no arrests.