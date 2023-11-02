Teen stabbed in York earlier this week has died, death ruled a homicide: officials

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in York on Monday has died, according to a Dauphin County spokeswoman.

The teen, who is a resident of York, was pronounced dead Wednesday at PennState Hershey Medical Center, she said.

An autopsy on Thursday showed the teen died of traumatic brain injury and stab wounds to the body. The manner is homicide.

York City Police confirmed the death. The department does not have anything new to report at this time, a spokesman said.

Police respond to report of stabbing

Officers responded around 1:02 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of East Philadelphia Street for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release earlier this week.

Police found a wounded 17-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

