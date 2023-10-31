Teen stabbed in York, suffered possible life-threatening injuries: police

York City Police are investigating a stabbing that left a teenager with possible life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 1:02 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of East Philadelphia Street for a report of a stabbing. Police found a wounded 17-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, the release states.

Detectives are investigating.

Second stabbing in York County in less than a week

This is the second stabbing involving a teenager in York County in less than a week.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso in Red Lion on Oct. 24, state police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Troopers charged 15-year-old Isaac Blinke as an adult in the assault. He was committed to York County Prison without bail.

How to help York City Police with the investigation

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Teen suffers possible life-threatening injuries in York stabbing: police