Teen in stable condition after shooting in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

Police are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager in the hospital in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to Prince Charles Street for a shooting Friday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A 15-year-old boy had been shot and was being transported to a hospital by a private vehicle when they arrived, police said.

RELATED: 17-year-old shot, killed; person of interest in custody, CMPD says

He is currently in stable condition, according to CMPD. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate and are continuing to do so. It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if anyone will be facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 hurt in shooting on CATS bus in Steele Creek)