Teen stabs, kills mom’s boyfriend after intervening in domestic violence, TX cops say

A 17-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing his mother’s boyfriend was trying to “prevent further violence,” Texas police say.

Police in Cedar Park, a suburb of Austin, responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release.

They arrived at the address on 1700 Bagdad Road to find a 36-year-old man, Stephen McCoy, with a stab wound to his leg.

Investigators say there was a violent “disturbance” between McCoy and his girlfriend, and at some point her son “stepped in” to stop it.

He and McCoy began fighting and the teen thrust a pocket knife into the man’s leg “at least one time,” police said.

McCoy was transported to a hospital by ambulance and he later died.

The teen was also taken to a hospital with injuries, but was treated and released.

No charges have been filed as of Jan. 6 but the investigation is ongoing, the Cedar Park Police Department said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or or text “START” to 88788.

