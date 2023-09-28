Teen to stand trial for allegedly shooting into city residence

Sep. 28—A Meadville teenager has been ordered held for trial on charges for allegedly firing a handgun at a Whittier Avenue residence in August.

Montrice Casbohm, 18, of 1228 Carmont Drive, was ordered held for trial on multiple Meadville Police Department charges following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Casbohm was charged by police with felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license; four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault; and summary counts of criminal mischief and discharging a firearm.

Police allege Casbohm ran up to a home in the 700 block of Whittier Avenue and fired one round from a 9-mm handgun at an upstairs window around 11:10 pm. Aug. 11, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case. Casbohm then ran away and got in as a passenger in a car that left the scene, the affidavit said.

At the time of the incident, four people were in the home including an infant, according to the affidavit. No one was injured, though the bullet went through the glass and through a wall before stopping in the sheets of a bed on which a woman was lying, the affidavit said.

Pendolino dismissed one of the reckless endangerment charges against Casbohm, but ordered him held for trial on all other counts.

Casbohm remains free on $30,000 with conditions awaiting trial during the January 2024 criminal trial term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.