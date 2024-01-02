Teen steals Kia and flees from cops, then kills 1 in crash, Indiana police say

Police in Indiana are investigating after a crash involving a stolen vehicle left one person dead.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a stolen Kia Sedona around 8:10 a.m. Jan. 2, according to WISH-TV.

Officers tried to pull over the Kia that had been stolen by a teenager, but the teen took off, WRTV reported.

Police said they did not pursue the driver, according to the station.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers found the Kia had crashed into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WXIN.

The teenager was detained for a blood draw and police are still investigating, the outlet reported. Officials have not released the name of the driver who was killed.

