Teen steals police car and leads cops on 130-mph chase in Louisiana, authorities say

A 17-year-old accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen cop car has been arrested, according to Louisiana authorities.

Deputies joined Louisiana State Police in pursuit of a police cruiser stolen from McComb, Mississippi around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The car was traveling southbound on Interstate 55, police said, topping speeds of 130 mph.

Deputies deployed spike strips at the Wardline exit in Tangipahoa Parish, bringing the vehicle to a stop just before the ramp to Interstate 12, according to a police news release. The driver fled the scene but was caught by a K-9 officer a short time later, police said.

Authorities did not name the teen due to his age. No injuries were reported.

Driver thrown from car during chase with state police on I-75, Georgia troopers say

Driver runs out of gas at 3 a.m., gets shot in face by carjacker, Baltimore cops say

Driver dangles 40 feet over canal after trying to flee cops, California police say