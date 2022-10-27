Teen stepping off Bronx subway train punched in back of head in unprovoked attack from stranger

A teen stepping off a Bronx subway train was punched in the back of the head in an unprovoked attack from a stranger, police said Thursday.

The 18-year-old victim was exiting a Pelham Bay Park-bound No. 6 train at the Third Ave./138th St. station about 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 13 when the assailant, who was also on the train, crept up behind him and struck him in the back of the head, cops said.

The attack was completely unprovoked, police said. The victim had not seen the man who attacked him before nor had any interaction with him before he was hit.

The teen was not seriously hurt and declined medical attention, cops said.

The suspect stormed out of the station and has not been caught.

Cops on Thursday released surveillance footage of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him. He’s described as dark skinned with a medium build, unkempt hair and a beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.