Teen stole wig from East Liberty beauty store, attacked workers with asphalt, police say

A violent struggle took place inside Hair Master in East Liberty when Pittsburgh police said a teenage suspect came to steal a wig, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video captured the moment Andre Basking-Turner, 17, attacked employees inside of the beauty supply store on Penn Avenue, on a mission to steal a wig, according to court documents.

Pittsburgh police believe he’s a repeat offender, having stolen from the store previously.

Court documents say he knocked over several mannequins, then took one of their wigs. When the store’s owner told an employee to call the police, investigators said Basking-Turner charged at the man, swung a block of asphalt at him, pushed him against a display rack, then down to the floor. When employees tried to prevent Basking-Turner from escaping, he hit two of them with the asphalt, then ran away with a wig.

Police eventually tracked Basking-Turner down and said when they interviewed him, he was wearing the wig and eventually admitted to everything.

Basking-Turner faces two counts each of robbery and aggravated assault.

