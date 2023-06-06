Teen in stolen truck caught on camera crashing into pole, surrendering to Gwinnett police

A teenager is now in police custody after allegedly stealing a truck and going on a police chase.

Gwinnett police say they were out on May 31 searching for a red truck that was stolen earlier that day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Gwinnett Police Department Aviation Unit spotted the truck and was able to direct officers on the ground to him.

Video from the Aviation Unit shows the stolen truck start a police chase and begin racing through the streets of Gwinnett County.

Eventually, the truck can be seen driving onto the sidewalk and crashing into a utility pole, sending the truck back into the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once the truck comes to a stop, the suspect gets out with his hands up and gets on the ground and surrenders to police.

Authorities have not released his identity, but say he has been charged with motor vehicle theft, fleeing and several traffic violations.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: