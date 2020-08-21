Teen strangles mom as dad sees it live on home security footage, Tennessee cops say





A Tennessee man witnessed the death of his wife on video as his son reportedly strangled his own mother before dragging her body away, authorities say.

Garrett Behlau, 19, is now charged in his mother’s killing, according to Chattanooga police.

The teen was taken into custody Wednesday after his father, who was about eight hours out of town at the time, watched the killing unfold on the home’s surveillance system, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by McClatchy News. Authorities arrived at the home around 2:30 p.m. to conduct a well-being check after Warren Behlau called to report his son’s crime.

Police would later find Theresa Behlau’s body lying in a wooded area behind the house, where Garrett Behlau told them he’d left her, police said. The 54-year-old had plastic wrap wrapped around her head.

The affidavit also said the video showed Garrett Behlau trying to clean up afterward. Police found paper towels in a trash can at the home, along with pieces of what “appeared to be the victim’s hair.”







The teen was booked into jail on criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence charges, according to a department news release. A judge set his bond at $250,000, per the affidavit.

As of Friday, online jail records showed Behlau is no longer in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.