Teen struck on I-265 had escaped from Maryhurst, officials confirm

Officials continue to investigate the death of a 16-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 265 near the Taylorsville Road interchange on Nov. 18, about 10 hours after she escaped a residential facility with another girl.

In a statement to the Courier Journal on Wednesday, officials from Maryhurst, the child welfare agency, confirmed the girls had been housed at their Dorsey Lane facility and that one of them had died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office later identified her as Ava Simerly.

"Maryhurst is working with its partners at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Kentucky Office of the Inspector General (OIG), Louisville Metro Government and local law enforcement to investigate the incident," the statement read.

The second girl, whose name and age was not given, was later found and transferred to the care of the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, officials said.

After staff members pursued the girls on foot "for a time," Maryhurst officials said they contacted DCBS and filed a missing persons report with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Ava's death occurred about five miles from Maryhurst's facility.

Ava, a native of Bowling Green, had once been adopted by Melloney Simerly, an accounting professor at Western Kentucky University who died in May 2022, according to an obituary.

Residents and employees of Maryhurst have been offered grief counseling services, the agency said in its statement.

"Maryhurst grieves with the family and friends of this young woman."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: girl-killed-on-gene-snyder-escaped-from-maryhurst-facility