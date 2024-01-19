A teenager was hit by a car Thursday evening in Shelby.

Police received a call about three people, all under the age of 18, allegedly stealing from Walmart on Dixon Boulevard at 5:44 p.m.

While officers were on their way, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing Dixon Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the teen lying in the road, while two others stood on the side of the road.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to Police Chief Brad Fraser.

No one has been charged in the incident.

According to police, witnesses said the driver had a green light and not enough time to stop.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Teen struck by car in Shelby