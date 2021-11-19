Teen struck, killed by pickup in Duquesne identified

Nov. 19—The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday identified the man who died Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup in Duquesne.

Deveon Franklin, 18, of Duquesne, died at a hospital at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, following the incident around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Kennywood Boulevard. The hospital was not identified.

Allegheny County Police said Franklin and another man were struck by a pickup on the boulevard near Hoffman Boulevard.

The other man, whose name and age have not been released, was listed in critical condition Wednesday. On Friday, he was still recovering from injuries, according to county police.

The pickup driver stayed at the scene. Police have not identified the driver or said whether they will face any charges.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .