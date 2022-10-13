Teen struck by privately-owned ambulance in Newport News

A teen girl sustained life-threatening injuries after she was struck Thursday by a privately-owned ambulance while crossing the street in Newport News, police say.

Newport News police responded around 12:15 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash at the busy intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road.

At the scene, officers found a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sarah Ketchum, spokesperson for the police department, said police believe the teen girl was crossing Jefferson Avenue when she was struck by a privately-owned ambulance. The driver, a 33-year-old man who has not been identified, was uninjured in the crash.

He remained on scene, Ketchum said. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com